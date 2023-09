Former SAA Board Chairperson Dudu Myeni has appeared at the Richards Bay Magistrate Court, north of Durban, over fraud and corruption charges on Friday.

She appeared alongside Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

Myeni was the Board chairperson between 2012 and 2017.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate Spokesperson, Sindi Twala, has confirmed that the pair is appearing on R300 000 Bosasa-linked corruption allegations.