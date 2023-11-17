Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s corruption case resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The fraud and corruption case of former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa resumes today in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The case is related to payments of R300 000 from Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.

Myeni was implicated in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report after a former Bosasa executive testified she had received payments from the company.

In the charge sheet, the State alleges that Myeni, as the SAA board chairperson at the time, had failed to disclose or declare the benefits she allegedly received from Bosasa.

In September, Myeni and Mathenjwa were released on R10 000 bail each.

National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says, “The pair is expected to appear on charges of corruption and fraud with R 300 000 of gratification offered and received from Bosasa and its subsidiaries of Sondolo IT. This is the second appearance of the pair after they were initially arrested in September and were grant bail of R 10 000.”

