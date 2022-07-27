Whistleblower and former group treasurer of South African Airways (SAA) Cynthia Stimpel has expressed her unhappiness about former Chairperson Dudu Myeni’s sentence.

Myeni entered into a plea agreement with the state and has been fined R120 000 for disclosing the identity of a protected witness during her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Stimpel says Myeni knew what she was doing and had destroyed many lives and careers at SAA.

She says at the very least the fine should be paid to whistleblowers groups.

Stimpel says, “She has caused extreme harm to Dr Masimba Dawa, who was the Chief Procurement Officer at the time, the same with Ms Thuli Mpshe who was also executive manager HR, to the surveying boss who was the Chief Operations Officer to Wolf Meyer, who was the Chief Financial Officer and then myself as the treasurer. She had caused untold harm to each of us, to our careers and to come out like this to say she’s a first time offender, she’s got no income, I’m sorry, I don’t believe it.”

