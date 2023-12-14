Gordhan could be subpoenaed over SAA-Takatso sale

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee says it wants the Minister Pravin Gordhan to disclose all the information on the bidding process of acquiring an equity partner for South African Airways (SAA).

The committee says it will subpoena Gordhan to appear before it.

This after Parliament’s legal services told the committee that Gordhan had refused to comply with its investigation into allegations of irregularities in the evaluation of a preferred bidder.

Takatso Consortium was the successful bidder with the potential to acquire a 51% shareholding stake in the airline.

Public Enterprises Committee Chairperson, Khaya Magaxa says, “From here we supposed to subpoena the minister. While we did this, but we have to continue to subpoena the minister. We cannot just go to Ad Hoc Committee without having gone to that legal support in the form [of] subpoenaing a person, forcing a person legally to do something. I think first we have to undergo that processes.”

