Unforeseen complexities delay Eskom restructuring: Gordhan

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan says unforeseen complexities have caused delays in executing the restructuring of Eskom into three divisions, for electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

He says it will take time to complete the restructuring process given the complexity and challenges.

In a written reply to Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Mimmy Gondwe, Gordhan says the Board of Eskom and the new management team have been directed to speed up the processes.

He says the Generation Division was functionally separated in March 2021. An internal Divisional Generation board was appointed and ring-fenced financials and reporting are in place.

On the transmission side, the National Transmission Company of South Africa was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom.

The Minister says the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has approved and issued licenses to the NTCSA for operating, trading, as well as, importing and exporting electricity.

