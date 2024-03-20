Parliament wants SAA-Takatso deal referred to SIU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee has recommended that the transrefaction that saw Takatso Consortium appointed as the preferred bidder to acquire 51 percent of South African Airways be referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The committee says the department has not been able to successfully dispute the former Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi allegations that Takatso was not part of the initial list of companies that submitted bids.

The committee also feels that Tlhakudi’s submission that SAA assets were undervalued was not disproved in light of the cancellation of the transaction that the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced last week.

Committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa says, “In view of the above, the committee cannot say that the SAA and Takatso transaction was above board and will in this regard be recommending that law enforcement agencies do their work in unravelling this transaction, particularly the alleged forging of the former DG’s signature in the strategic equity partner appointment process.”

VIDEO | Public Enterprises Committee unanimously agrees to SIU probing SAA-Takatso aborted deal: