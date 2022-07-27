The former Chairperson of the South African Airways Board Dudu Myeni has been fined R120 000 or two years imprisonment for disclosing the identity of a protected witness during her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Myeni named the witness, Mr X, despite the Commission’s Chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo’s order that the name be withheld.

The witness who testified in camera, implicated Myeni in alleged dodgy deals when she was Chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board in KwaZulu-Natal.

Myeni has entered into a plea agreement with the state in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

VIDEO: State Capture Inquiry – Dudu Myeni divulges Mr X’s real name [5 November 2020]

The former Chairperson of SAA pleaded guilty to defeating the administration of justice after disobeying an order of the Commission’s Chairperson.

Zondo had ordered that the identity of the witness should neither be disclosed nor published.

However, when Myeni appeared before the Commission in November 2020, she referred to him by name.

On Wednesday morning, she admitted that her actions had the potential to jeopardise the safety of the witness and the work of the Commission.