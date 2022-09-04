The chairman of the DSTV premiership club, Marumo Gallants says he does not know the whereabouts of the club’s head coach, Romain Folz.

Folz was not present on the bench when the Polokwane based outfit played with Swallows in a league encounter at Peter Mokaba stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gallants chairman, Abraham Sello says Folz prepared the team for the match just a few hours before the game.

“I was with the coach the whole week when they prepare until 11h30 to 12h00, coming we expect him to come here but now as I go to upstairs he hasn’t been there to unforeseen personal grievances we had the whole week to talk, the whole evening to talk, the morning to talk. I’m expecting him from training tomorrow on Monday morning but I have not receive any correspondent neither my office.”