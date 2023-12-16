DRC Electoral Commission assures security for safe voting next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observer mission says the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission (CENI) has assured the mission that security will be provided to ensure the safety of voters during next week’s poll on Wednesday.

The country has experienced violence in some parts and posed risks during the elections.

More than one million people have been displaced in the eastern part of the country.

The SADC Election Observer Mission is in the country following the elections next week. SADC head of mission and former Vice-President of Zambia Enock Kavindele says it is important that voters are protected.

“In this country, security forces don’t vote. So no security personnel are on leave… their job on the voting day is to assist in making sure that the issue of security is addressed.”

The SADC Election Observer Mission will today address the media on the state of readiness for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections next week.

The incumbent President, Felix Tshisekedi is seeking re-election for a second term.

The country is facing a myriad of challenges including roads that are in bad condition. This makes it difficult for other areas to be accessible.

The observer missions will face a monumental task to access all areas before and during the voting.

The DRC government has requested the UN Security Council to authorise the UN peacekeeping mission to help them with planes to deliver voting materials before elections.

Democratic Republic of Congo prepares for elections: Ditaba Tsotetsi