As DRC heads to polls on December 20, many hope for peace

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be going to the polls on the 20th of this month. The elections come at a time when the country is experiencing security challenges in the eastern part.

The DRC is a country situated in the Great Lakes Region, a member of both SADC and East African Community. The people of Congo will be electing their new leadership next week. An eligible voter, Shimba Renathe wants to see change in her country.

However, fears are mounting as some parts of the country are still experiencing conflict. Renathe hopes the new leadership will address security challenges in the eastern part of the country.

“Usually during elections, we are having there is always trouble, we need complete peace in the east of our country first of all.”

The East African Community troops that were deployed in the country, are pulling out. The government of the DRC is now pinning its hopes on the SADC deployment.

An election observer in the upcoming election, Thierry Nzungula says it is difficult to access the volatile area.

Campaigning is in full swing in the DRC with the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi seeking a second term. His main contender, Moise Katumbi is also vying for the top position. However, the conflict in the eastern part of the country remains a big challenge.