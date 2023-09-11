Dr Nandipha Magudumana will remain in custody after her bail application was denied by the Bloemfontein magistrate court.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange says Magudumana played a huge role in the escape of her lover, Thabo Bester and can easily tamper with the evidence.

Magudumana is facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a dead body and defeating the ends of justice.

De Lange added that Magudumana will easily intimidate her co-accused in the matter, as they have strong relationships and that she is a definite flight risk as she lied about her passports.

Magudumana will be back in court of the 11th of October 2023.

Thabo Bester saga I Judgment in Magudumana bail application:

The defence tried to convince the court that Magudumana will not evade trial while the state opposing bail, is of the view that she has reason to flee as she has done so before.

State Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko argued that Magudumana had a right to apply for bail from the moment she was arrested in line with her constitutional rights and that the state cannot be faulted that she has been in custody for so long when it is she opted not to exercise that right.