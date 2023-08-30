Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer says the state is decorating charges by saying the case is schedule five.

Advocate Frans Dlamini has submitted in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that the state has no evidence that Magudumana has other criminal cases.

Magudumana’s lawyer says the state is wanting by saying it has overwhelming evidence and that there is no evidence which can prohibit Magudumana from being granted bail.

Dlamini is questioning all charges levelled against Magudumana including corruption, fraud and arson.

He has also argued that a charge sheet without evidence is baseless.

“If you look at the state’s evidence about an amount of R2.5 million, there is no evidence to support the allegations in the charge sheet.”

The case has been postponed to the 4th of September.

