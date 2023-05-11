The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has postponed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s case to the 16th of May.

Her legal representative Advocate Frans Dlamini says there’s crucial evidence that needs to be looked at and that they also want to exhaust other avenues.

Magudumana is facing charges of aiding and abetting a convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

This is the second time she and her five co-accused appear for formal bail application. Dlaminimi submits that they want the bail application issue for Magudumana to be rolled to the 16th of May when all accused including Thabo Bester will appear in court.

Earlier Livestream:

Meanwhile, earlier, the Acting Chief Magistrate, Lindiwe Mbasa said that on the days of the hearing of the formal bail applications, no live recording of the proceedings shall be permitted. This includes the testimony of witnesses called, the testimony of accused persons and the respective cross-examination that will follow.

She said that although broadcasting of the live proceedings is not allowed, recording of the proceedings can be played at a later stage while protecting the witnesses.