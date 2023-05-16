The case of Thabo Bester escaping from lawful custody and Dr Nandipha Magudumana assisting and abetting Bester has been postponed until June 20th for further investigation.

Bester appeared in court virtually from Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru II prison, where he has been detained since his re-arrest last month. Magudumana made a virtual appearance from the Kroonstad Women’s Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania last month after they skipped the country illegally. Her lawyer says that they were not yet ready to apply for bail, but should the situation change, they will approach the court.

Livestream of court proceedings:

Bester’s lawyer earlier failed in his appeal for Bester to be brought physically to court so he could be identified. This after Home Affairs issued a death certificate for Thabo Bester in May last year, the date when he escaped.

Bester’s legal representative, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela, says he could not be brought physically to court to be identified.

“Us, as the incoming representatives, are being instructed to address the court on this issue. But, if the court is satisfied without having received any form of documentation that the person before the court is indeed Thabo Bester, then we don’t have a problem. We just wanted the court to be satisfied because the only thing that is in possession of the court is the document of Thabo Bester, nothing else.”

Media granted permission to record live

Earlier, the media was granted permission to record live proceedings during the accused’s appearance in the Thabo Bester prison break case.

The acting Chief Magistrate, Lindiwe Mbassa has amended the rules saying that all the proceedings will be recorded. She adds that the identity of state witnesses should remain protected.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana will also appear virtually. But her father Zolile Sekeleni and five former G4S employees are physically in court.

The seven accused are facing charges of assisting Bester to escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre.