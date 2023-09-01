In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Bluewater Bay in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, police are urgently searching for three suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of two individuals during a break-in at a frail care home in the early hours of Friday morning.

The suspects, who remain at large, brazenly entered the frail care facility and unleashed a gruesome attack on their victims before making off with several stolen possessions, leaving behind a scene of horror and devastation.

According to Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Naidu provided details of the chilling events that unfolded during the early morning hours, saying, “It is alleged that at about 03:00 am, the lounge window of a frail care centre in Riverside Drive was forced open, allowing the suspects to gain entry. The assailants quickly split up, heading to both the male and female sections of the facility.”

“One resident, a 55-year-old individual, was tragically shot in the head as he emerged from his room, succumbing to his injuries at the scene. The co-owner of the facility, Riaan Van Aswegen (53), hearing the shots, bravely ventured out of his room only to encounter one of the suspects who, in a shocking turn of events, also shot him in the head in the passage.”

The perpetrators callously looted the frail care home, making off with valuable items that included four cell phones, jewellery, and two television sets.

In response to this heinous crime, the police have launched a full-scale investigation, treating the incident as a double homicide and house robbery. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in identifying and locating the suspects to come forward and aid in bringing them to justice.