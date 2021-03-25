According to the mayor, contingency measures are in place to address service delivery issues in the meantime.

Mayor of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg in the North West, Tsholofelo Moreo says they have suspended some senior managers due to alleged mismanagement of funds and maladministration.

The council took the decision to bring stability to the municipality.

According to Moreo, contingency measures are in place to address service delivery issues in the meantime.

“We are looking to resolve this issue of refuse [removal], potholes, and also this problem of water leakages. We acknowledge the fact that the problems were there before, but we can not run away from the fact that we’ve got problems and therefore it can’t be in our programme. We [will] continue to bring services to our people,” explains Moreo.

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) chairperson in the municipality Jimmy Mlambo says they don’t agree with the suspensions.

“He suspended the entire cooperate. The finance department, he suspended everybody. In replacement, he took the grade fours, standard one and whatever, to put them in those critical positions. It is angering us to [see] the communities suffering, and I am part of the community after hours,” explains Mlambo.

Below is ANC in North West media briefing following assessment of municipalities in the province in 2020: