Minister for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says electricity has been restored in Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West.

The area had been hit by five weeks of power outages that led to some businesses closing down.

Minister Ramokgopa visited the area on Friday, after Eskom refused to switch back on electricity until the municipality commits to paying the R1-billion it owes the power utility.

In his weekly energy plan update, Ramokgopa confirmed that power is now back on in the municipality.

“Ditsobotla now as we speak, everyone has been energised as we [are] working on a more permanent solution. They will do everything possible to address a number of things. Two, in the main, the first one is to ensure the businesses, households and the poor are not harmed by the failure of municipality’s to be able to execute their functions. But is is important that we begin to address more aggressively those who are connecting illegally and the state must assert itself,” adds Ramokgopa.

The video below is reporting more on the story: