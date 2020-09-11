The African National Congress (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee in the North West has denied that there is a purge in the province as it announces the recall of the mayors, speakers and chief whips of five municipalities.

The municipalities affected are Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Maquassi Hills, Matlosana and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati.

The move follows the Auditor General’s recent report which found irregular expenditure in the province’s municipalities amounting to R5.4 billion.

Committee coordinator in the province Hlomane Chauke says any member who wishes to challenge their recall can do so by providing proof they adhere to the mandate of serving the people.

“It’s about service delivery. So, anyone that may want to come and say that we are purging people, they need to prove they must stand up and say I have done the following. We’re not going to allow anymore anyone in the mandate of the ANC to fail to provide services.”

The province has been plagued by poor service delivery and instability.

Five municipalities in the North West will see changes in the leadership come next week Wednesday. This after the ANC in the province took a decision to recall their Mayors, Speakers and Chief Whips.

The IPC says the affected municipalities have been marred with service delivery protests and lack of service delivery to the community.

Chauke says, “The ANC IPC in the province has, therefore, took a resolution to change the Troika in the following municipalities as the first phase that will be followed by other phases. They are Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Macquassi, Matlosana and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.”

Chauke says a thorough consultation process was followed and the affected parties were informed.

“We have met with all the caucuses across the province; we have met with them; we have engaged them and this assessment we are talking about, it was informed by that. We then took the matter up (to the) national office. Having been prepared the report and full assessment with the national office and with their engagement, we were given a go-ahead.”

The IPC says, firstly they identified 11 municipalities, but they categorised them into two phases. He explains that the consultation process for Phase II is currently under way.

“In the first phase, we are doing these municipalities. We are talking about it. In some areas like you raise the issue of Tswaing and Madibeng. Tswaing currently is a dysfunctional municipality and definitely the next round of our engagement, we are busy with that commitment. Not only with ourselves, with the members of the community, Samwu and others.”

Committee Coordinator in the province Hlomane Chauke speaks to SABC:

Below is ANC in North West media briefing following assessment of municipalities in the province: