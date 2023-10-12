Ditsobotla intervention team urged to restore stability

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Acting North West Premier, Nono Maloyi, has appealed to the intervention team deployed in Ditsobotla Local Municipality to do everything in their power to restore stability and good governance, as a matter of urgency.

Maloyi says this will help in ensuring the provision of services to local residents.

The municipality has cash flow problems, which have resulted in delayed or non-payment of employee salaries.

There is fear that the status quo may have a negative bearing in the delivery of services, which is not in a good state.

Despite this, the provincial government still has hope that it can be saved. An intervention team has been deployed to this ailing municipality.

Maloyi has in a statement stated that provincial executive representatives have been apppointed, whose main mandate was to see to the implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan.

In the past, the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality was requested to assist the municipality financially, but they stated that they did not have a budget to rescue Ditsobotla.

National government must intervene

Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) says it wants the national government to take over Ditsobotla.

This is after workers were not paid their September 2023 salaries.

The union says this is an indictment of the provincial government’s efforts to intervene in the ailing municipality.

More details in the report below: