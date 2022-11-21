The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says the dismissal of emergency services workers by the Health Department is unacceptable.

The DA spokesperson on Health Risham Maharaj says the move will affect services, as the department is under-staffed and has a high vacancy rate.

Twenty one workers were fired for failing to meet the required standards to remain active members of the Health Professional Council of South Africa. A further 46 workers are most likely to be dismissed on Friday for the same reason.

Maharaj says they have written to the Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to express their concerns about the management of health workers.

”Such a large oversight by the department with regard to the registration of EMS personnel is highly unacceptable, it further raises questions about the registration status of other health professionals and personnel within the department. The department currently has medical liabilities of R15 billion due to litigation and cannot continue poorly managing its personnel and ensuring with health care professionals that not in compliance with appropriate regulatory bodies,” Maharaj added.

