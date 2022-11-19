Limpopo’s Health Department has fired 21 emergency services workers after they were deregistered by the Health Professional Council for failing to meet the required standards. 46 more workers have been requested to provide proof of their registration with the council as its audit report cannot verify their membership.

The department says the health workers who are unable to provide proof of their registration statuses are not allowed to work with patients. It further says that it will continue to audit the membership of the health workers that require registration with various regulatory bodies. The department employs just over one-thousand-400 hundred employees. More are likely to be fired. As the festive season is approaching, the department might struggle to respond to emergency response on the roads.>