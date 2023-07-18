The construction of a multi million-rand police station in Phaudi village, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, has been halted by some disgruntled community members.

For three weeks, a group of local builders and some residents of Phaudi village have been preventing the construction of the R42 million police station. They demand that local sub-contractors from Phaudi, Flora, Masehlong and other surrounding villages be appointed. They allege that they have been overlooked by the project’s Steering Committee despite bidding for the tender.

The Police Station project is managed by the Public Works Department.

Nelson Sebjweng and Tsheho Makura want the locals to be sub-contracted.

“I brought all my documents to bid for the tender but they said I don’t have CIPC certificate. I sorted all that out but when I brought all the documents they told me they have already appointed the main contractor,” says Sebjweng.

“The people from our local village have been waiting to be employed here but no one is working here. People who are working came with the contractor and they are not from here,” says Makura.

Meanwhile, a municipal ward councillor and chairperson of the project’s Steering Committee, Phuti Masoga denies the allegations. Masoga also indicates that the appointed sub-contractor is a local resident.

“The subcontractor is from here Ga-Phaudi but currently he is staying at Moletjie Mabokelele. When we made an advert for this contract she was shortlisted when a contractor requested quotations for the building he submitted his quotations and luckily they appointed him,” says Masoga.

In a statement, the National Public Works Department indicates that it is working on a programme that will unblock all the stalled police station projects in Limpopo.