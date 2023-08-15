The case against six men accused of the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to August 22 in the High Court in Johannesburg.

This is to allow for a plea agreement to be finalised.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

She was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department.

At the time of her murder, she had flagged suspicious payments worth R850 million to various companies.

The six men are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They were arrested and charged with Deokaran’s murder in the days following her death.

However, it is believed they were hired to conduct the hit. Her family and civil rights organisation continues to call for justice.

VIDEO: Executive director of the Whistleblower House, Ben Theron speaks about the case:

