The South African Heritage Resources Agency has disclosed that the decision to fill the Jagersfontein mine pit in the Free State with sludge, following the mine accident, was an emergency measure.

The residents in the mining town have criticised the decision as they want it developed as a tourist site.

This comes as the town continues to rebuild after the mine sludge dam burst last month that claimed at least one life and damaging 164 houses.

Agency spokesperson Ben Mwasinga, says consultations were limited.

“There was some limited consultation with the residents by the applicants, which is the management company of the mine. But with that said, when you issue an emergency permit, you don’t allow for a significant period of consultation, and as we stated because of the significant damage to and an impact on human beings. We took a decision to issue the permits so consultations were limited but again that is the nature of an emergency permit,” says Mwasinga.

Kopanong Municipality Mayor, Xolani Tseletsele elaborates: