Another mine dam wall has collapsed at the troubled Jagersfontein in the Free State. Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele says the situation could have been as a result of heavy downpours in the area on Tuesday.

The water from the dam is flowing through the neighbourhood of Charlesville and Dennis Louw’s farm which is nearby.

It is believed that two days of rainfall is what triggered the second collapse of the mine dam in Jagersfontein. A sludge pump is being used to pump water coming from the mine dam to open the road.

ActionSA has accused mine management in Jagersfontein of the violation of human rights. The party leader in the Free State Patricia Kopane says they will be laying criminal charges against Jagersfontein Developments.

Kopane claims that government has done little to assist the survivors of the Jagersfontein mine burst disaster.

Tseletsele claims the municipality is not receiving any financial and human resource support from government.

The Kopanong municipality says more consultations with Jagersfontein Developments mine management are needed to find a lasting solution to the mine dam problems

Tseletsele says the mine should share its water management plan with the municipality.

Residents are reeling in shock following another mine dam wall collapse and they .say they feel unsafe as rain season is approaching.

VIDEO | Another mine dam wall collapses in Jagersfontein: