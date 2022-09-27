Another dam has burst at the troubled Jagersfontein mine in the Free State. Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele says the situation could have been as a result of earlier downpours in the area.

The water is running through the neighbourhood of Charlesville and a nearby Dennis Louw’s farm.

The R706 stretch near Charlesville has been closed.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative gravel road to Fauresmith in order to get access to Jagersfontein.

Police are on the scene to redirect the traffic.

Over two weeks ago, a mine dam burst, leaving a trail of destruction in the area.

CELLPHONE FOOTAGE | Flooding in Free State mining town of Jagersfontein by Oupa Kale: