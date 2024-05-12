Death toll in George collapsed building rises to 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The authorities in the Western Cape have confirmed that the death toll following the collapse of a building in George has risen to 16.

Rescue efforts continued overnight after teams pulled out a worker who had been trapped on third floor of the collapsed building for 118 hours.

Fourteen people are in hospital and 36 others are unaccounted for.

A worker who was pulled from the third floor of the building expressed gratitude to the rescue personnel.

Gabriel Guambe is recovering in hospital, Hello guys, I’m ok, I’m ok, everything is ok. thank you. God bless you guys.”

Bonita Conrad from the municipality’s fire and rescue services says, “It was just so overwhelming at that stage. He asked the person to knock against the ceiling or the side if he could, and the person knocked, and that’s where my tears started to roll. It was so overwhelming to hear there is someone at this stage where the rubble is—I don’t know how deep—and there’s a person that came out and he can almost walk. I can only praise our God for making this possible.”

Meanwhile the Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is expected to visit the site today.