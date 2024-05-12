Death toll in George collapsed building rises to 15

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fifteen people are now confirmed to have died after the collapse of a building in George, in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, the Garden Route District Municipality in the town has described it as emotionally pulling a man from the debris of a collapsed building.

The man had been trapped for 118 hours on what is believed to have been the third floor of the collapsed building.

Bonita Conrad from the municipality’s fire and rescue services says, “It was just so overwhelming at that stage. He asked the person to knock against the ceiling or the side if he could, and the person knocked, and that’s where my tears started to roll. It was so overwhelming to hear there is someone at this stage where the rubble is—I don’t know how deep—and there’s a person that came out and he can almost walk. I can only praise our God for making this possible.”

George Building Collapse | Death toll rises to 15