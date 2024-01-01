Death toll in Eastern Cape crash rises to eight

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the head-on collision on the N2 between Mthatha and Dutywa in the Eastern Cape has risen to eight.

Six people died on the scene yesterday.

The Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says, “Two more people have succumbed to their injuries and died on arrival at the hospital, taking the death toll to eight and making this the deadliest crash since the launch of this year’s festive season Arrive Alive campaign.”

“We’ve never had a crash that claimed more than six lives prior to this one. A sad way to end the year 2023. This is an incident that we hope will serve as a lesson to you and me about the issues of road safety as we enter 2024,” adds Binqose.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on efforts to reduce road fatalities in the Eastern Cape: