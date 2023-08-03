The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged the public to submit their comments before the cut off date later this month, on regulations supporting the Electoral Amendment Act.

The amendment act heralds a new framework for the participation of independent candidates in national and provincial elections.

IEC deputy chief electoral officer, Masego Sheburi says, “The draft regulations are important in a number of ways, because they give effect to the nomination of the independent candidates – but more importantly, they propose deposits that all contesters including independent candidates must pay in order to participate in the elections.”

“So, the commission would appreciate input from interested persons, by the 27th of August, so that the commission can consider those, before it issues the regulations,” adds Sheburi.

The video below is reporting more on the story: