Electoral Court has until April 9 to rule on Zuma’s candidacy bid

The Electoral Court has until April 9 to determine the appeal of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party challenge of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) disqualification of former President Jacob Zuma as a candidate in the elections.

Last week, the IEC upheld a member of the public’s objection against Zuma who served part of his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

The MK Party says it will appeal the decision. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela says they believe they have strong grounds to challenge Zuma’s disqualification by the IEC.

“President Zuma was not incarcerated off the back of what would be Section 35 of the Constitution where he ought to be before a judge and have a fair trial. President Zuma was incarcerated by the Constitutional Court without being afforded his constitutional right to a fair trial. So, we cannot necessarily label it a criminal case. All he did was what would be contempt of court and that is not a criminal, it is more so a civil matter and the IEC Act refers to a criminal matter – so there are a number of nuances that need to be looked into here.”

PODCAST: Nhlamulo Ndlela elaborates on the MK’s decision to appeal the decision:

VIDEO: IEC says Zuma will not stand as MK Party candidate in elections: