The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says despite having frequent engagements with former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, he has never informed them that some ministers were part of the corruption in the embattled energy company.

The SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi has instructed his team that is investigating corruption at Eskom to contact de Ruyter on his allegations that some ministers are part of the corruption at the power utility.

De Ruyter made the allegations in an interview with a private television station following his resignation.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the information that De Ruyter has on corruption is of interest to the SIU.

“We’ve had engagements with the former CEO of Eskom from the beginning. When he arrived we had a meeting where we were briefing him on all these investigations and we had frequent engagements with him, but I can safely tell you now that he never told us about these ministers that are supposed to be involved in this.”

Kganyago adds: “But now that it is in the public domain, it is of interest to us because we are investigating under a proclamation and this is the kind of information that we need to know as the SIU. The head of the SIU Advocate Mothibi has instructed the investigating team in Eskom to call him and make sure that he gives us that information.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: