Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has faced tough questions about her choice of the interim SA Tourism Board.

This includes former DA MP Tim Harris who was appointed by De Lille in her office when she was still Mayor of the City of Cape Town.

De Lille and various economic cluster ministers have been answering oral questions in the National Assembly.

Harris, who is chairperson of the interim board, is also the former CEO of Wesgro in Cape Town. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Anthony Matuma questioned De Lille.

“Honourable Minister, when Mr Tim Harris resigned from Parliament as a member of Parliament, you appointed him to work in your Cape Town mayoral office. Don’t you think that your past relationship with Mr Tim Harris at your mayoral office, his relationship with your adviser at Wesgro and his relationship with Miss Kholeka Zama at Wesgro, will further deepen lack of stability and create bad corporate governance for SA Tourism, given that the interim board is run by four members which is him, Miss Zama Kholeka, Zwelibanzi Mtambo at (a) Departmental representative,” Matuma asked.