Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is not resigning, but is ready to handover to the next premier that the ANC chooses.

The party’s provincial leadership in Gauteng held a media briefing following a meeting on Friday to discuss Makhura’s fate.

It’s been widely reported that the PEC has decided to recall him after Panyaza Lesufi was elected as chairperson in the 14th provincial elective conference.

Makhura explains.

“This leadership has said Premier, we would like to do a mid-term review of the cabinet performance, that is what the PEC is going to do. You have a comprehensive assessment, that’s part of the handover process, it must be orderly, it’s different from a recall, this is what a leadership should be doing and a proper, mature leadership takes those things to account, this is different from I’m gone or they just come and say no, thank you very much just handover the keys, no.”

