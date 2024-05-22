DA’s Steenhuisen campaigns in Ntuzuma

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Ntuzuma township, north of Durban say the area is lagging behind in terms of service delivery.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s provincial leadership are campaigning in the area today.

Residents, Sinokwethemba Dlamini and Pinky Biyela, say they are both unemployed and are putting their faith in the DA to turn things around.

“I believe that the DA is the only party that can change South Africa, that will rescue SA from the current government that we have because from where I am living, things are bad and we don’t have water and we don’t have electricity. I am 30 years old today, but I have never worked anywhere. So, I believe that the DA is the only party that can rescue SA and change will come with the DA,” says Dlamini.

uMngeni municipality mayor and DA Premier candidate Chris Pappas says they are in the final stretches of campaigning.

“It’s about visibility, it’s about pushing out those last few voters, it’s about making sure to get to those who might have not have heard of us in the last eight months of this campaign. Our federal leader John Steenhuisen is here, we know that KZN is particularly an important province in this election,” says Pappas.

2024 Elections | Steenhuisen campaigns in Ntuzuma, KZN