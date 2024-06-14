ANC-DA reach deal to form Government of National Unity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After days of speculation, SABC News has reliably learnt that the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have finally reached a deal to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) together with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

This comes days after parties failed to reach an agreement on who to work with in the ANC’s proposed GNU after the May polls failed to produce an outright winner.

On Thursday, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party will commit to forming a GNU at national level, with the ANC and DA.

Hlabisa said the party took the decision to be part of the GNU for the sake of South Africa and the country’s citizens.

VIDEO: IFP agrees to be part of GNU: