Mpumalanga Legislature prepares for first sitting on Friday

The Mpumalanga Legislature is preparing to convene its first sitting of the seventh administration this Friday.

The legislature will now have 51 seats allocated to six political parties, while the previous administration had thirty seats.

The African National Congress (ANC), which is the majority, will have 21 seats followed by the uMkhonto we Sizwe party, which is the official opposition, joining the legislature for the first time with nine seats.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will have seven seats, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has six and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has one seat.

Meanwhile, ActionSA is joining the legislature for the first time with only one seat.

Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature Secretary Hubert Shabangu says they are making some adjustments to cater for the new members.

“The seats have increased from 30 members to 51 members. This is a significant increase that comes with added responsibility and calls for an adjustment to the seating arrangements in the chamber and the allocation of more office based to ensure that it caters to the additional 21 members.”