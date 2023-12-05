DA to force Ramaphosa to reveal ministers’ performance assessments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will go to the courts to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public the performance assessments of cabinet ministers.

The President signed performance agreements with ministers in 2020.

Last month Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said the President was under no obligation to release the performance appraisals.

Briefing the media in Cape Town on the assessment of both Parliament and the executive in the 6th Democratic Parliament, DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party will be left with no option but to litigate if the President is not going to freely share information.

“We will institute court action to obtain this. South Africans deserves to know the truth about what our President really thinks of these ministers and of all of the dismal failures throughout the year. Why he retains them in the cabinet so that they can continue to wreak havoc in the economy and continue to cause suffering in the lives of ordinary South Africans and most importantly whether he has the spine to take the requisite action against them.”