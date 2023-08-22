Brazilian President, Lula da Silva has emphasised the need for the ruling party to be central in directing the state and strengthen its relations with its allies. This is according to African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy General Nomvula Mokonyane following her and other officials of the ANC’s meeting with Da Silva and his delegation in Sandton today.

Mokonyane was joined by Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and Chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Discussions focused on strengthening historical inter party relations between the ANC and its alliance partners and Brazil’s governing Worker’s Party.

Da Silva is attending the 15th BRICS Summit until Thursday.

“He emphasised that it is important that at the party level we are able to shape government’s programmes in terms of interventions. He acknowledged the historical relationship the Worker’s Party has had with Cosatu which he says was one of the vibrant federations of the trade union movement in Africa and out of that there is also a responsibility on our side to strengthen the alliance and our working relationship together,” Mokonyane elaborates.

[IN PICTURES] ANC delegation led by ANC National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe meets President Lula Da Silva of Brazil on the sidelines of the historic BRICS Summit set to take place from 22 to 24 August 2023.#BRICSSummit2023#ANCAtWork pic.twitter.com/JmuKH8QpkV — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 22, 2023

