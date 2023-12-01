Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has received the lion’s share of donations in the second quarter of this year, a period covering July 1 to September 13.

This was revealed by the milestone 10th Party Funding Report released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) since the Party Funding Act came into force in 2018.

The report shows that six political parties made donation declarations, these being Action SA, the African National Congress (ANC), DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

The value of declared donations totalled just over R41 Million.

The IEC expressed concern regarding the in-kind donation of the FF Plus which it says was received from a prohibited donor in the form of the Taipei Liaison Office in Cape Town.

Of the R41 million in donations received, the DA got just over R36 million, Action SA nearly R3.5 million, the ANC nearly R800 000, the PA R225 000, the FF Plus R131 000 and the IFP just over R112 000.

The largest donation, to the DA, was received from Fynbos Kapitaal Proprietary and a Ms M Slack. These two donors donated amounts of R15 million and R10 million, respectively.

VIDEO | DA receives lion’s share of donations:

