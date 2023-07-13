DA leader, John Steenhuisen says his visits to towns and villages across the country are to mobilise the more than 25 million people who are either not registered to vote or have not voted in any elections.

He is calling for them to cease the opportunity and vote in the 2024 elections. He was speaking in the Vaal region at the end of his week-long tour in Gauteng.

Steenhuisen has been in the province to drum up support for his party ahead of next year’s polls.

He has engaged with residents in Soweto and visited service delivery sites in the DA-led Midvaal as well as Lesedi and Emfuleni in the Vaal.

Steenhuisen says change can only come in South Africa if all those who have never voted and those who haven’t registered to vote participate in the next polls.

DA launches voter registration in Soweto:

