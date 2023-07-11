Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, says ordinary South Africans are at the back of the queue when it comes to receiving a better life.

Steenhuisen has kicked off his party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto, South of Johannesburg, ahead of next year’s national elections.

The DA last week announced that it was forming an opposition coalition, through the moonshot pact, with six other political parties in a bid to oust the ANC in next year’s polls.

Steenhuisen says for the first time since 1994, the opposition has a chance to become the government of the day.

DA launches voter registration in Soweto:



Steenhuisen says citizens must take their future into their own hands by registering to vote. He says 13 million South Africans have yet to register, while 14-million who have registered have not voted in the past two elections. He says voters must vote the ANC out of power.

