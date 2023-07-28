The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West will hold its provincial elective congress this weekend and will elect new provincial leadership.

The party says it will use the congress to rebuild and strengthen its provincial structure.

DA provincial head of communication, Chris Steyl, says, “Public representatives and voting delegates nominated and elected by DA branches throughout the North West will elect a new provincial leadership team that will lead the party in the province for the next three years. The presiding officers Werner Horne and Mimi Gondwe will announce the outcome of the leadership elections, immediately after proceedings have concluded. We are excited for this congress, especially as the DA moves towards a moonshot election that will bring the ANC well below 50%.”