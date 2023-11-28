DA intensifies campaign to unseat ANC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is on Tuesday intensifying its campaign to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) and its possible coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Its sponsored Multi-Party Charter comprising eight opposition parties will hold a gathering of civil society organisations in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg later on Tuesday morning.

The parties include the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

The purpose of the meeting is solicit views from different community organisations on what to do to bring about a political change in South Africa.

The National Multi-Party Convention opened in August in Kempton Park.

The proposal for a so-called Moonshot Pact entailed the parties agreeing to a minimum programme of action for an alternative coalition government should the ANC fail to secure a majority of the popular vote in the 2024 polls.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen says like-minded people have proved their detractors wrong by putting their differences aside and work together for the good of South Africa.

