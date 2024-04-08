DA in Emfuleni raises concerns about water quality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng says the municipality should be more transparent on the quality of water in the area.

This after the municipality found that water in some parts of the Vaal had been contaminated.

Last week, the municipality issued a warning urging residents to refrain from drinking tap water after it was found to be contaminated with sewage.

The affected areas include Sebokeng Zone 7, Palm Springs, Beverley Hills, Lakeside and Evaton.

The municipality says it is currently deploying water tankers to places affected areas while also conducting tests on its water samples.

The DA’s Emfuleni north constituency head, Kingsol Chabalala, says they are deeply concerned about the water situation in the area.

“Take into consideration that currently we are also experiencing problems with electricity – it might also be a challenge for Emfuleni residents to be able to boil water. And also with regards to water tankers, water tankers are not enough because over the weekend, we visited some of the areas and residents in Emfuleni say that they have never seen water tankers in their areas.”

