DA files contempt of court application against ANC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed papers for a contempt of court application in the High Court in Johannesburg after the official opposition party accused the African National Congress (ANC) of deliberately withholding its cadre deployment records.

The records date back to January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was Chair of the National Deployment Committee.

The ANC had to recently hand over its records to the DA following a number of failed appeals against the February 2023 judgment of the High Court.

The judgment of the Gauteng High Court ordered that the full records be handed over within five days, following a successful Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application by the DA’s Leon Schreiber.

In papers, the DA wants the court to, among other things, declare that the ANC is in contempt of the High Court order.

For a contempt of court application to succeed you need to prove that the other party knows of the court order, did not perform according to the order and there is no reasonable explanation behind the non-performance.

