Three candidates will contest the position of chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) during the party’s Limpopo congress in Polokwane on Saturday.

More than 140 delegates are expected to attend the provincial congress. The party’s MP and presiding officer Bridget Masango says preparations have been finalised.

“142 delegates are expected to meet this weekend to elect the leadership of the Democratic Alliance in Limpopo province. One of the leadership’s position to be contested at the Democratic Alliance Limpopo Provincial Congress this weekend is that of a chairperson and the three leaders that are contesting this position are Risham Maharaj, Désirée van der Walt and Jacques Smalle.”

Meanwhile, political analyst, Levy Ndou says the DA congress in Limpopo must elect leadership that appeals to the people of the province to remain relevant.

The DA lost the status of leader of the opposition in the province to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the 2014 national elections.

The party leader, John Steenhuisen is expected to address the congress.

Ndou says delegates should elect leaders that can bring change to the party.

“The conference of DA in Limpopo is coming at a very crucial time when they are heading towards the 2024 elections and the DA has to be very careful on the leadership they elect because they have to remain relevant in the province of Limpopo. There is quite a possibility that Mr Smalle might continue or might not continue because the other contenders will love to occupy his position.”