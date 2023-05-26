Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou says the DA congress in Limpopo will have to elect leadership that appeals to the people of the province to remain relevant.

The party goes into the provincial congress in Polokwane on Saturday.

It has lost the status of being opposition to the EFF after the 2014 national elections. More than 140 delegates are expected to attend the congress.

Party leader John Steenhuisen is expected to address the congress.

Ndou says the delegates should elect leaders that will bring change to the party.

“The conference of the DA in Limpopo is coming at a very crucial time when they are heading towards the 2024 elections and the DA has to be very careful on the leadership they elect because they have to remain relevant in the province of Limpopo. There is quite a possibility that Mr [Jacques] Smalle might continue or might not continue because the other contenders will love to occupy his position.”