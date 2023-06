Political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze says there is no shortage of strong contenders for the leadership of the Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party is expected to hold its most intense congress when its structures convene to elect a new leadership team in August.

That leadership will take the party into the 2024 elections, where it hopes to be the foothold of a coalition that will unseat the ANC.

ANALYSIS | Big names enter the Gauteng Democratic Alliance leadership race: Prof Dirk Kotze