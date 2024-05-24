DA adamant its campaign convinced voters to trust them

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is adamant that its 2024 election campaign has convinced voters to trust the party with their votes come Election Day.

The party has called on South Africans to seize the moment to exercise their democratic right and vote for change.

Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines at the Willowmoore Stadium in Benoni where the DA will hold its final rally on Sunday, party spokesperson Solly Malatsi says they have weathered the storm as the DA between 2019 and now.

“We are also attracting new votes there are a lot of young people we are seeing at our events and we are confident that with all the work that we have put in, all the are there we are going to have a good performance in the elections but we can’t be complacent a week is a long time in politics and the next few days are going to be critical that’s why even our focus is making sure that we get out every DA voter to either do special voting or to come and vote in the 29th of May we don’t want to live anything to chance.”